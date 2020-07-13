Sunbelt Covid 'Spike' - Just A Lot Of Hot Air?

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The scare headlines are screaming: record spike in "cases" in Arizona, Texas, and Florida! Other states are mandating face masks even where deaths and the death rate continues to decline. New York City has for the first time since March reported zero Covid deaths. So...is there anything to this "spike" in the Sun Belt? Is the hype justified?