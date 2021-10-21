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ALEX JONES (3rd HOUR) Thursday 10/21/21 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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400 views • October 21, 2021
RATS SCRAMBLE TO ESCAPE SINKING SHIP: NIH ADMITS FAUCI RAN ILLEGAL BIOWEAPONS PROGRAM AT WUHAN LAB USING TAXPAYER MONEY

Bombshell: Fauci lied to congress “knowingly, willfully, brazenly” over gain-of-function research at Wuhan lab, reveals expert citing new NIH letter.
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