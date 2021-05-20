© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIEWER DISCRETION GRAPHIC: The heartbreak in Gaza as Israel slaughters children and families (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Share
Report
1177 views • May 20, 2021
VIEWER DISCRETION GRAPHIC: The heartbreak in Gaza as Israel slaughters children and families (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel vanessa beeley at:-
https://youtu.be/vz8J6fBre6M
Report by AFP
Mohammad al-Hadidi cradles his only surviving child after Israeli air strikes killed his wife & four sons.
"They were sitting here talking and playing with their Eid toys and from here they took them to the hospital, then to their graves, torn to pieces”
Mirrored from You Tube channel vanessa beeley at:-
https://youtu.be/vz8J6fBre6M
Report by AFP
Mohammad al-Hadidi cradles his only surviving child after Israeli air strikes killed his wife & four sons.
"They were sitting here talking and playing with their Eid toys and from here they took them to the hospital, then to their graves, torn to pieces”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.