ONE BIG MAFIA Tearing the System Inside Out - "A Real Removal of All Mafia from US Politics, and a Shut Down of Mafia Operations Worldwide" - Steven D Kelley for President 2024

I'm sharing this video, from "The No Choice Man' on YouTube and Rumble.

ONE BIG MAFIA Tearing System Inside Out. THE WHOLE THING IS A FARCEOriginal: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/x7xIvNiVhIc

https://rumble.com/v35te18-one-big-mafia-tearing-system-inside-out.-the-whole-thing-is-a-farce.-sdk202.html

Steven D Kelley For President 2024

Campaign Promise: A real removal of all mafia from American politics, and a shut down of mafia operations worldwide



For the full list of campaign promises from Steven D Kelley to read, and to listen as he discusses each, go to the video mentioned.

💥Steven D Kelley For President 💥Platform 2024 - Steven D Kelley - Aug 3, 2023

https://www.brighteon.com/517d32a1-941f-4528-8531-31043a1c05de



Website in Progress:

www.stevendkelley2024.com

https://t.me/stevendkelleyforpresident

https://t.me/sdkelleypresident

Non Presidential Sitess:

Join his Telegram - https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Website: https://www.stevendkelley.com/





