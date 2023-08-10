Create New Account
ONE BIG MAFIA Tearing the System Inside Out - "A Real Removal of All Mafia from US Politics, and a Shut Down of Mafia Operations Worldwide" - Steven D Kelley for President 2024
Truth Cat Radio Videos
I'm sharing this video, from "The No Choice Man' on YouTube and Rumble.

ONE BIG MAFIA Tearing System Inside Out. THE WHOLE THING IS A FARCEOriginal: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/x7xIvNiVhIc

https://rumble.com/v35te18-one-big-mafia-tearing-system-inside-out.-the-whole-thing-is-a-farce.-sdk202.html

Steven D Kelley For President 2024

Campaign Promise: A real removal of all mafia from American politics, and a shut down of mafia operations worldwide

For the full list of campaign promises from Steven D Kelley to read, and to listen as he  discusses each, go to the video mentioned.

💥Steven D Kelley For President 💥Platform 2024 - Steven D Kelley - Aug 3, 2023

https://www.brighteon.com/517d32a1-941f-4528-8531-31043a1c05de

Website in Progress:
www.stevendkelley2024.com

https://t.me/stevendkelleyforpresident

https://t.me/sdkelleypresident

Non Presidential Sitess:

Join his Telegram - https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Website: https://www.stevendkelley.com/



Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley

