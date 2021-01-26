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⚡What's really happening now is keeping the Insurrection Act a secret from U.S. citizens and enemies
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361 views • January 26, 2021
⚡ All praise to the most high God, possessor of the Heavens and the Earth. Gen. 14:19 The message from Big Brother and the Media is that they want everyone to take a blue gummy, calm down, and go back to sleep. The fact of the matter is there has never been a time like this in the history of the U.S.A. The world is about to explode, tensions in America are very high. However, the behavior of the people at the top is not strong and decisive. The Democrats control Congress, the Senate, and the Presidency. Why aren't they busy at work, watching out for the interest of the American people? When I consider their overwhelming 80 million vote victory, I find it hard to believe that they aren't busy passing new laws that will create a new society. Instead, everything that President Donald Trump did, is being undone, everything, bad and good alike without considerations! This is part of the reason that I am saying, what I am saying. Joe Biden needs to take on a presidential demeanor, reassure folks that everything is just dandy despite the presents of the military, and take control of these situations if he really is the president. If you are not doing it already, I suggest that you listen closely to everything the Big Brother machine says and watch everything that they do. Something funny is going on, no doubt about it! It is happening right before our eyes. LONG LIVE BIG BROTHER, until GOD says differently!
Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you!
(My website) https://professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you for your love!
Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you!
(My website) https://professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you for your love!
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