Ep. 1928: The Alt-Right Collapsed & Is Venezuela Free?

I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Why Richard Spencer’s Alt-Right Collapsed Under Its Own Contradictions
https://www.unz.com/article/why-richard-spencers-alt-right-collapsed-under-its-own-contradictions/
* Maduro’s Capture Sends Message to China, Other Authoritarian States: Analysts
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/maduros-capture-sends-message-to-china-other-authoritarian-states-analysts-5965854?ea_src=frontpage&ea_med=section-1
* Rules for Thee, Force for Me: America’s Doctrine of Leader-Capture
https://ronpaulinstitute.org/rules-for-thee-force-for-me-americas-doctrine-of-leader-capture/
* Report: US Attack on Venezuela Killed at Least 40, Including Military Personnel and Civilians
https://news.antiwar.com/2026/01/03/report-us-attack-on-venezuela-killed-at-least-40-including-military-personnel-and-civilians/
* Venezuela's Constitution, Article 324
https://venezuelanalysis.com/constitution-title-7/
