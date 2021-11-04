NYC Mayor-Elect Adams: Huge Crowd of Angry Protesters Chanting “No Vaccine Mandates”

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Just hours after winning his race for mayor of NYC, radical progressive Eric Adams was greeted with a rude awakening by a huge crowd of angry New Yorkers.
On Wednesday, the same day he was announced as the next mayor of the Big Apple, hundreds of people gathered outside his downtown Brooklyn office to protest the city’s crippling vaccine mandates.
The crowd chanted “no vaccine mandates,” while several of them greeted Adams with a traditional two-word Manhattan welcome as he scurried away while sipping his smoothie.