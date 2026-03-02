BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Neroke 5 Livestream #17 False Accusations, Mikhaila Peterson and Buzzfeed
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
# Contributor Code of Conduct

This project adheres to No Code of Conduct. We are all adults. We accept anyone's contributions. Nothing else matters.


For more information please visit the [No Code of Conduct](https://nocodeofconduct.com) homepage.


1. 13:31 False Accusations

You're respectful, polite, soft spoken in short you're the 'nice' guy and you know what keeps happening to you. Even though you're being all those things you keep getting accused by random women of stalking or harassing them, Of course you didn't do anything but this keeps happening to you. Then you catch one of your friends warning another woman about you. It ends the friendship. And you ask yourself a question

Why does this keep happening to me?

Well it's you! But not for the reasons you think it is. Believe it or not there is a solution to this problem I'll go over the issue and what can be done to mitigate the risks. Which can be very heavy if you're not prepared


2, 1:09:16 Mikhaila Peterson

Daughter of Jordan Peterson now Mikhaila Fuller tweeted yet another post wall female response about Older Men liking younger women equating them to Pedos even though she was mentioned under 23 (Legal Adult) She got ratioed and the number of people stupidly coming to her defense and that KEPT arguing even after the Tate interaction was openly exposed well...Another one bites the dust


3. 1:52:56 Buzzfeed

Yes!, Buzzfeed is still around! I was a shocked as the next guy about this. Buzzfeed was notorius in the past for posting up really badly reseacrched slop about the Manosphere . Apparently though they didn't get the message. So writer Azani Bazile-Dutes wrote this

People Are Sharing Subtle Signs That A Man Is Red-Pilled, So Here Are The 18 Red Flags You Need To Look Out For

*NOTE-- I'm posting the archived version this article is so bad that I don't want the writer or Buzzfeed getting more revenue by having them click on the actual article itself


https://web.archive.org/web/20260219011202/

https://www.buzzfeed.com/ajanibazile/red-pilled-men-signs


https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/


Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well 

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8


Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605


Also feel free to subscribe and support here

https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation


https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/

https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828

https://kick.com/neroke05

https://www.twitch.tv/neroke5

https://t.me/+dLZitWg_16tjNjNh

https://gab.com/groups/87058

Keywords
feminismred pillmgtowmens rightsfalse accusations
