Neroke 5 Livestream #17 False Accusations, Mikhaila Peterson and Buzzfeed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
# Contributor Code of Conduct
This project adheres to No Code of Conduct. We are all adults. We accept anyone's contributions. Nothing else matters.
For more information please visit the [No Code of Conduct](https://nocodeofconduct.com) homepage.
1. 13:31 False Accusations
You're respectful, polite, soft spoken in short you're the 'nice' guy and you know what keeps happening to you. Even though you're being all those things you keep getting accused by random women of stalking or harassing them, Of course you didn't do anything but this keeps happening to you. Then you catch one of your friends warning another woman about you. It ends the friendship. And you ask yourself a question
Why does this keep happening to me?
Well it's you! But not for the reasons you think it is. Believe it or not there is a solution to this problem I'll go over the issue and what can be done to mitigate the risks. Which can be very heavy if you're not prepared
2, 1:09:16 Mikhaila Peterson
Daughter of Jordan Peterson now Mikhaila Fuller tweeted yet another post wall female response about Older Men liking younger women equating them to Pedos even though she was mentioned under 23 (Legal Adult) She got ratioed and the number of people stupidly coming to her defense and that KEPT arguing even after the Tate interaction was openly exposed well...Another one bites the dust
3. 1:52:56 Buzzfeed
Yes!, Buzzfeed is still around! I was a shocked as the next guy about this. Buzzfeed was notorius in the past for posting up really badly reseacrched slop about the Manosphere . Apparently though they didn't get the message. So writer Azani Bazile-Dutes wrote this
People Are Sharing Subtle Signs That A Man Is Red-Pilled, So Here Are The 18 Red Flags You Need To Look Out For
*NOTE-- I'm posting the archived version this article is so bad that I don't want the writer or Buzzfeed getting more revenue by having them click on the actual article itself
https://web.archive.org/web/20260219011202/
https://www.buzzfeed.com/ajanibazile/red-pilled-men-signs
https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
Also feel free to subscribe and support here
https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts
https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/
https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828
https://t.me/+dLZitWg_16tjNjNh