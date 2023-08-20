BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 17, 2023
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • August 20, 2023

Quo Vadis


August 18, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 17, 2023.


Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.


The day will come when men and women of faith will search for the true treasure, but the true treasure will be hidden.


What is false will spread everywhere and many will be deceived.


I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.


Remain ye firm on the path I have pointed out to you and do not allow you the mire of false doctrines to drag you into the spiritual abyss.


Pray.


Seek ye strength in the Eucharist to be great in faith.


The Eucharist is the great treasure of the Church. Be ye attentive.


This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Stay in peace.


Our Lady message to Pedro Regis on January 24, 2023 is very similar.


That message to Pedro follows here:


Dear children, the Great Treasure will be scorned and in many places the table will be empty and my poor children will be hungry.


I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of what is coming for you. Do not depart from the truth.


Do not retreat. My Lord needs your sincere and courageous witness.


Accept the Gospel of my Jesus and listen to the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.


Seek Jesus.


He is present in the Eucharist in His Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity.


Tell everyone that this is a non-negotiable truth.


I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.


Whatever happens, do not turn away from Jesus.


Give me your hands, and I will lead you to the One who is your sole and true Savior.


Onward in defense of the truth!


This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.


I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Be at peace.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fcMf2GWUqE

Keywords
christiancatholicdeceivedstrengthprayvirgin maryfalse doctrinesvisionaryour ladyeucharistqueen of peacepedro regisquo vadisfalse will spread everywheretrue treasure hiddengreat in faith
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy