Quo Vadis





August 18, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 17, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





The day will come when men and women of faith will search for the true treasure, but the true treasure will be hidden.





What is false will spread everywhere and many will be deceived.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





Remain ye firm on the path I have pointed out to you and do not allow you the mire of false doctrines to drag you into the spiritual abyss.





Pray.





Seek ye strength in the Eucharist to be great in faith.





The Eucharist is the great treasure of the Church. Be ye attentive.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady message to Pedro Regis on January 24, 2023 is very similar.





That message to Pedro follows here:





Dear children, the Great Treasure will be scorned and in many places the table will be empty and my poor children will be hungry.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of what is coming for you. Do not depart from the truth.





Do not retreat. My Lord needs your sincere and courageous witness.





Accept the Gospel of my Jesus and listen to the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Seek Jesus.





He is present in the Eucharist in His Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity.





Tell everyone that this is a non-negotiable truth.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





Whatever happens, do not turn away from Jesus.





Give me your hands, and I will lead you to the One who is your sole and true Savior.





Onward in defense of the truth!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fcMf2GWUqE