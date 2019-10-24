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A Week of Vegan Breakfasts!
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18 views • October 24, 2019
I filmed what I ate for breakfast for one week! Hope you can get some inspiration from these easy, mostly healthy, quick and lazy vegan food ideas :)
I’ll have the measurements to some of these recipes down below!
Do you guys want to see a video on the vegan crepes?
You might also wanna check out these vegan food ideas:
A Week of Vegan Breakfasts Part 1: https://bit.ly/2GO8Oaq
Vegan Chipotle Roasted Bean Wraps: https://bit.ly/2Huy8Q6
Lazy Vegan Breakfast Ideas: https://bit.ly/2JFgNEM
CONNECT WITH ME:
Instagram: mina_rome
Email: [email protected]
Ingredients:
TUESDAY’s Breakfast:
Cinnamon Banana Ice Cream w ‘Energy Bar’ Crumbs
For the Nice Cream:
2-3 bananas, frozen
a dash of cinnamon
a splash of non dairy milk (if you add too much it might turn into a smoothie bowl, like it did for me)
For the Energy Bar Mix (I eyeballed most of the measurements for this)
50 g nuts, roasted (~½ cup), I used a mix of cashews and almonds
50 g quick oats (~⅓ cup)
a handful of soft dates
a pinch of salt
1 tsp chia seeds
1/2 tsp cinnamon
a splash of non dairy milk
WEDNESDAY’s Breakfast:
Smashed Potatoes
leftover yellow potatoes, cooked and with skin on
a bit of vegan milk to brush on top (OR use olive oil/vegan butter)
sea salt
dried herbs
→ serve with veggies, hummus, beans ..
FRIDAY’s Breakfast:
Green Smoothie: (Again eyeballed most of the measurements for this)
about 1 cup pineapple, frozen (~200g)
1 banana
1 banana, frozen
a squeeze of fresh lemon juice
1 tsp flax seeds
1 tsp hemp seeds
2 handfuls of fresh baby spinach
1 cup oat milk + a splash of water (~250ml)
I’ll have the measurements to some of these recipes down below!
Do you guys want to see a video on the vegan crepes?
You might also wanna check out these vegan food ideas:
A Week of Vegan Breakfasts Part 1: https://bit.ly/2GO8Oaq
Vegan Chipotle Roasted Bean Wraps: https://bit.ly/2Huy8Q6
Lazy Vegan Breakfast Ideas: https://bit.ly/2JFgNEM
CONNECT WITH ME:
Instagram: mina_rome
Email: [email protected]
Ingredients:
TUESDAY’s Breakfast:
Cinnamon Banana Ice Cream w ‘Energy Bar’ Crumbs
For the Nice Cream:
2-3 bananas, frozen
a dash of cinnamon
a splash of non dairy milk (if you add too much it might turn into a smoothie bowl, like it did for me)
For the Energy Bar Mix (I eyeballed most of the measurements for this)
50 g nuts, roasted (~½ cup), I used a mix of cashews and almonds
50 g quick oats (~⅓ cup)
a handful of soft dates
a pinch of salt
1 tsp chia seeds
1/2 tsp cinnamon
a splash of non dairy milk
WEDNESDAY’s Breakfast:
Smashed Potatoes
leftover yellow potatoes, cooked and with skin on
a bit of vegan milk to brush on top (OR use olive oil/vegan butter)
sea salt
dried herbs
→ serve with veggies, hummus, beans ..
FRIDAY’s Breakfast:
Green Smoothie: (Again eyeballed most of the measurements for this)
about 1 cup pineapple, frozen (~200g)
1 banana
1 banana, frozen
a squeeze of fresh lemon juice
1 tsp flax seeds
1 tsp hemp seeds
2 handfuls of fresh baby spinach
1 cup oat milk + a splash of water (~250ml)
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