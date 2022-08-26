Canadian professor: I was fired for saying healthy children don't need COVID jabs

Dr. Francis Christian shares with John-Henry his motivation for suing the University of Saskatchewan, where he served as a surgery professor before getting fired over his stance on experimental COVID jabs for children.

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