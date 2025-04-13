BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gut-Brain Axis and Anxiety: Fix it Naturally
Anxiety ruling your life? Your gut might be calling the shots. Stop scrolling—this changes how you fight stress.


We think the brain runs the show, but your gut’s got a megaphone. The gut-brain axis—linked by the vagus nerve and 500 million neurons—lets your gut talk to your brain, shaping your mood.

Trillions of gut microbes make 90% of your serotonin, the ‘happy’ chemical, and tons of GABA, which calms nerves.

Messed-up gut? Stress and anxiety can spike.

Want a calmer mind? Follow me for daily wellness hacks. Comment your fave gut food or anxiety struggle. Quote-post this to spread the word. Save it for your next meal plan. Let’s heal from the inside out!

Your gut’s your superpower. More tomorrow!

Want more biohacking secrets to fuel your spring adventures? Sign up for our newsletter now! Get cutting-edge tips delivered straight to your inbox—stay lean, strong, and ready for anything. Join today and level up your game! https://mailchi.mp/nnbl/newsletter

