There is a massive struggle with Christians because they do not know the word of God. People have fallen away from the truth of Scripture and because of that they do not know the anointing that they can have from Jesus. Romans chapter 1 verse 16 says, "for I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation for the Jew first and also for the Greek." The gospel is not only the power of God unto salvation, it is also the power of God after salvation. Christians have forgotten the power of God.



In this episode of A StoneWall's Perspective Podcast, Alex interviews unapologetic preacher, author, Podcaster, and the senior pastor of global vision Bible church, Pastor Greg Locke. Pastor Locke has authored three books, and his most recent being, "Accessing Your Anointing." Pastor Locke teaches Christians how to access the anointing that God has given them through the Holy Spirit. Anointing is there, yet people do not know that they have the anointing. Many pastors in the pulpits are teaching a false gospel which leads to Christians not knowing what God has for them.



In this episode, Alex and Pastor Locke discuss the anointing that God has given questions. They also discuss things that are going on in the world today, sin, false gospels, and many more.



We hope you enjoy this episode!