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Tulsi Gabbard calls out Biden administration on its dictatorial moves
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30 views • October 10, 2021
Tulsi Gabbard calls the current administation's attempts to label parents resisting their
children's indoctrination as terrorists for what they are. Kudos to her, and to people of all
political beliefs who share contempt for tyranny and oppression!
References
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pn-cd6YJvF4
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children's indoctrination as terrorists for what they are. Kudos to her, and to people of all
political beliefs who share contempt for tyranny and oppression!
References
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pn-cd6YJvF4
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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