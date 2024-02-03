Elvis Presley vaccinated with the Polio vaccine on the Ed Sullivan show???
48 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Elvis Presley was the Pied Piper of the day encouraging teenagers to be vaccinated with the polio vaccine on the Ed Sullivan show offering himself up to be a guines pig like many in Hollywood today including musicians sport celebrities and past and current Presidents leading them down a path to misery and and doom.
Keywords
biblegodtruth
