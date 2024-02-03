Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elvis Presley vaccinated with the Polio vaccine on the Ed Sullivan show???
channel image
No Rona for me
25 Subscribers
48 views
Published Yesterday
Elvis Presley was the Pied Piper of the day encouraging teenagers to be vaccinated with the polio vaccine on the Ed Sullivan show offering himself up to be a guines pig like many in Hollywood today including musicians sport celebrities and past and current Presidents leading them down a path to misery and and doom.

Keywords
biblegodtruth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket