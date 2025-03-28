Peter Schiff Preaches Gold Over Bitcoin as an "Expert" (Gellman Amnesia Effect)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Schiff, a huge proponent of gold, declares bitcoin, to be inferior to be used as a currency because it lacks commodity status. Because Peter is a "expert" people accept his statements at face value because he is the authority. Unfortunately, if you know a substantial amount about a subject, it's easy to take on, the arguments he makes. It's the gellMan amnesia effect where you believe everything where you don't know a lot about, but actively tear apart arguments on the other side when you do.