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Part 1 Canadian Government has no constitutional authority to govern Canadian Citizens
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65 views • June 29, 2020
A thorough explanation of how our charter of rights and freedoms came to be since the 1600's. Certain conditions were to be met before it could be considered effective. These conditions were not met therefore our government has no authority over us the Canadian Citizen.
Hudson Bay Charter:
http://www.hbcheritage.ca/things/artifacts/the-charter-and-text
British North America Act:
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/rp-pr/csj-sjc/constitution/lawreg-loireg/p1t11.html
Ruperts Land Act:
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/rp-pr/csj-sjc/constitution/lawreg-loireg/p2t11.html
Statute Law Revisions Act:
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/rp-pr/csj-sjc/constitution/lawreg-loireg/p2t31.html
Enacting Clause Definition: https://www.ourcommons.ca/marleaumontpetit/DocumentViewer.aspx?Sec=Ch16&;Seq=5&Language=E
Queens Declaration for Constitution Act 1982:
https://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/eng/discover/politics-government/proclamation-constitution-act-1982/Pages/proclamation-1982-transcript.aspx
Hudson Bay Charter:
http://www.hbcheritage.ca/things/artifacts/the-charter-and-text
British North America Act:
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/rp-pr/csj-sjc/constitution/lawreg-loireg/p1t11.html
Ruperts Land Act:
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/rp-pr/csj-sjc/constitution/lawreg-loireg/p2t11.html
Statute Law Revisions Act:
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/rp-pr/csj-sjc/constitution/lawreg-loireg/p2t31.html
Enacting Clause Definition: https://www.ourcommons.ca/marleaumontpetit/DocumentViewer.aspx?Sec=Ch16&;Seq=5&Language=E
Queens Declaration for Constitution Act 1982:
https://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/eng/discover/politics-government/proclamation-constitution-act-1982/Pages/proclamation-1982-transcript.aspx
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