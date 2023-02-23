Create New Account
GATEWAY EXPERIENCE declassified CIA document and a terrific analysis of consciousness and beyond
This is one of the most interesting reads I’ve come across. It’s rather complex and takes a while to digest but it’s 100% worth it.

It’s an official declassified CIA document and a terrific analysis of consciousness and beyond – known as the Gateway Process.

While it’s an older document and declassified for a while now, the fact that modern developments in science, quantum physics, psychedelics, and neurobiology confirm what’s written within those pages is nothing short of outstanding.

