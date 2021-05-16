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The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 24:33-46
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2 views • May 16, 2021
The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke
Session 11 - LUKE 23:33-46
SACRIFICED – Jesus’ Death Provides Salvation To All Who Trust In Him.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
The book Lives Given, Not Taken details the sacrifices of eight missionary martyrs. These missionaries went to potentially dangerous places because they believed God called them to serve people in hard-to-reach areas of the world. They took serious risks so others might know Jesus. From medical workers slain at a clinic to relief personnel assassinated by gunmen on motorcycles, they gave their lives because Jesus first sacrificed Himself for them. How does Jesus' sacrifice on the cross motivate you?
Session 11 - LUKE 23:33-46
SACRIFICED – Jesus’ Death Provides Salvation To All Who Trust In Him.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
The book Lives Given, Not Taken details the sacrifices of eight missionary martyrs. These missionaries went to potentially dangerous places because they believed God called them to serve people in hard-to-reach areas of the world. They took serious risks so others might know Jesus. From medical workers slain at a clinic to relief personnel assassinated by gunmen on motorcycles, they gave their lives because Jesus first sacrificed Himself for them. How does Jesus' sacrifice on the cross motivate you?
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