Cloud Seeding Triggered Fatal Flood.

Did you know the UK military Royal Air Force created a massive flood in Lynmouth England in the 1950s by experimenting with weather modification and cloud seeding technologies? It killed 35 people. According to the BBC, North Devon experienced 250x the normal August rainfall in 1952. The UK government doesn't deny they were doing these cloud seeding experiments, but argued that they weren't responsible for all of the moisture and rain that had developed leading up to the flood. They considered it a freak act of nature and continually denied their seeding contributed that much rainfall in the press, as expected. Deny deny deny, especially when your experiments kill people. Imagine what they are capable of now, 70+ years later.







And again in Tasmania in 2016 cloud seeding triggered a fatal flood https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-10/cloud-seeding-carried-out-over-tasmanian-catchment-before-floods/7499226





