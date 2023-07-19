Create New Account
Hopelessness When Everything Seems Lost
pastorbobncc
Published a day ago

Even if you reject the truth of what I’m saying, there is rooted within you a conviction you can suppress with your mind but it is within your heart none the less. Which is Even if you don’t believe what I’m saying, you believe what I’m saying.

telling you these things are so.


He that heareth you heareth me; and he that despises you despises me; and he that despises me despises him that sent me.                               Luke 10:16 (KJV)


Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite


E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]


Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943


My Backup Channel pastorbobncc

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc02XEhfCfigdAwtboukqJA?view_as=subscriber

