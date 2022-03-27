2 Teenage Boys KILLED by PFIZER VAXX induced MYOCARDITIS CYTOKINE STORM

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COLLEGE of AMERICAN PATHOLOGISTS
Autopsy Histopathologic Cardiac Findings in Two Adolescents Following the Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
James R. Gill, MD; Randy Tashjian, MD; Emily Duncanson, MD
Arch Pathol Lab Med (2022)
https://doi.org/10.5858/arpa.2021-0435-SA
ABSTRACT
Context.- Myocarditis in adolescents has been diagnosed clinically following the administration of the second dose of an m RNA vaccine for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Objective.- To examine the autopsy microscopic cardiac findings in adolescent deaths that occurred shortly following administration of the second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 dose to determine if the "myocarditis" described in these instances has the typical histopathology of myocarditis.
Design.- Clinical and autopsy investigation of two teenage boys who died shortly following administration of the second Pfizer- BioNTech COVID-19 dose.
Results.- The microscopic examination revealed features resembling a catecholamine-induced injury, not typical myocarditis pathology.
Conclusions.- The myocardial injury seen in these post-vaccine hearts is different from typical myocarditis and has an appearance most closely resembling a catecholamine-mediated stress (toxic) cardiomyopathy. Understanding that these instances are different from typical myocarditis and that cytokine storm has a known feedback loop with h catecholamines may help guide screening and therapy.
SOURCES:
https://doi.org/10.5858/arpa.2021-0435-SA
https://meridian.allenpress.com/aplm/article/doi/10.5858/arpa.2021-0435-SA/477788/Autopsy-Histopathologic-Cardiac-Findings-in-Two
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
https://www.openvaers.com/
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