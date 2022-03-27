2 Teenage Boys KILLED by PFIZER VAXX induced MYOCARDITIS CYTOKINE STORM

ARCHIVES of Pathology & Laboratory MedicineCOLLEGE of AMERICAN PATHOLOGISTSAutopsy Histopathologic Cardiac Findings in Two Adolescents Following the Second COVID-19 Vaccine DoseJames R. Gill, MD; Randy Tashjian, MD; Emily Duncanson, MDArch Pathol Lab Med (2022)ABSTRACTContext.- Myocarditis in adolescents has been diagnosed clinically following the administration of the second dose of an m RNA vaccine for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).Objective.- To examine the autopsy microscopic cardiac findings in adolescent deaths that occurred shortly following administration of the second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 dose to determine if the "myocarditis" described in these instances has the typical histopathology of myocarditis.Design.- Clinical and autopsy investigation of two teenage boys who died shortly following administration of the second Pfizer- BioNTech COVID-19 dose.Results.- The microscopic examination revealed features resembling a catecholamine-induced injury, not typical myocarditis pathology.Conclusions.- The myocardial injury seen in these post-vaccine hearts is different from typical myocarditis and has an appearance most closely resembling a catecholamine-mediated stress (toxic) cardiomyopathy. Understanding that these instances are different from typical myocarditis and that cytokine storm has a known feedback loop with h catecholamines may help guide screening and therapy.SOURCES:Mirrored - Boot Camp