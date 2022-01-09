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How FAR will they take vaccine tyranny? ALL THE WAY!
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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370 views • January 09, 2022
How FAR will they take vaccine tyranny? ALL THE WAY!

“We always knew that the evil elites would be setting up internment camps for political dissidents sooner or later - you may remember that, many years ago, there were those videos about FEMA-camps, and those ominous 'FEMA emergency laws'. They're not making such 'emergency laws' for no reason, they make them because they intend to use them, because they're an essential component of their Machiavellian plan.
It's not just about locking up dissidents, but it's also about doing it in such a way that it will be accepted by the rest of the population. So they had to find a way to demonise political dissidents, to make them look like lepers, literally, so they could then justify depriving them of their basic rights, claiming it's about the 'safety of the population'. It's precisely the strategy that had been used in Germany from 1933 to 1945: stigmatise and demonise political opponents, so the population would go along with repressive measures against them.
They know well that this is a large scale spiritual war, that political dissidents are truly spiritual dissidents, those who are in the know about the 'mark of the beast', they knew that these are the very people who would be refusing the jab, this 'baptism of satan', and these are the very ones they wanted to lock away in those camps from the beginning. It's about 'separating the wheat from the chaff', but not only the evil ones are doing it, GOD is doing it as well.” - saratoga777

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https://www.brighteon.com/928449ea-331f-4277-a075-b388fef91914
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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