Breaking: FDA Knowingly Authorized Deadly Bioweapons MPOX Research on 100,000 US Military Personnel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sep 19, 2024) Brannon Howse is joined by Karen Kingston with documented proof that the FDA authorized and then concealed a controversial myocarditis experiment on over 100,000 U.S. military personnel using Emergent's ACAM2000 deadly MPOX 'Vaccine' in 2007 and then approved the monkeypox bioweapon injection for the general public based on data from 24 monkeys.
Karen Kingston's article: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/the-fda-authorized-and-then-concealed
Worldviewtube: https://worldviewtube.com/
Source: https://worldviewtube.com/tv/video/breaking-exclusive-fda-knowingly-authorized-deadly-bioweapons-mpox-research-us-military