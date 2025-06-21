Are We Saved by Grace or Good Works?

Are we saved by grace—or do we have to earn it by being good enough? In this powerful devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks Ephesians 2 and Titus 3 to make a compelling case: Salvation is by grace, not works. If you’ve ever worried about “losing your salvation” because of sin or failure, this message will give you solid biblical assurance.



You’ll discover what it truly means to be saved by grace through faith, how God’s mercy withholds judgment we deserve, and why no amount of good deeds can earn what Christ has already freely given. Plus, you’ll learn the difference between working for your salvation and working it out in daily obedience.



