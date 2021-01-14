THIS REMINDS ME OF ALFRED HITCHCOCK'S MOVIE "THE BIRDS".

Terrifying video footage shows the moment a man was stalked by a flock of magpies while strolling down a suburban street in Melbourne.The man was walking in Bentleigh East when he was approached by one of the native birds last Tuesday.'As I was walking along I noticed one magpie following me, then three, then four,' he said.'I turned around and realised I was being stalked by about 30 magpies.'He then pulled out his phone and began to film the black and white birds as they followed him along the path.The magpies trampled along the concrete behind him, with some flying to keep up.They chirped in unison as they pursued the walker.The man also filmed at least 10 magpies staring at him from the power lines above.'Some were in the trees, on the power lines, but most running along the ground following me,' he said.