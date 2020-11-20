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OBEY THE NARRATIVE, BIDEN WON, OBEY THE NARRATIVE, BIDEN WON, OBEY: Breaking On The Daily #25
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134 views • November 20, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.vn/0Ce5Y
https://archive.vn/PVH1l
https://archive.vn/YLond
https://archive.vn/9ZOUx
https://archive.vn/nBYJz
https://archive.vn/dkPAb
https://archive.vn/QOu2Z
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#Election2020 #Biden #Trump #Giuliani
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/PVH1l
https://archive.vn/YLond
https://archive.vn/9ZOUx
https://archive.vn/nBYJz
https://archive.vn/dkPAb
https://archive.vn/QOu2Z
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#Election2020 #Biden #Trump #Giuliani
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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