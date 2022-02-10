Liberal MPs are Turning on Justin Trudeau - Freedom Convoy 2022

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Liberal MP after Liberal MP are beginning to turn on Justin Trudeau as support across Canada and around the world grows for the Trucker Convoy.
They're all trying to save their own butts as the house of cards crumbles.
Fun to watch, but there's still work to be done.
Bitcoin for Truckers:
https://tallyco.in/s/lzxccm/
Give Send Go:
https://www.givesendgo.com/freedomcon...
#freedomconvoy2022 #truckerconvoy2022 #JustinTrudeau
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