Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Charlie Roo Barking caught on 180 fisheye 4k Camera -Dog Kelpie-Collie cross- The Out There Channel
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
46 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
22 views
Published Yesterday

#pets #kelpies #bordercollie #charlieroo Charlie Roo , Christchurch New Zealand Talking to a distant Dog before getting told off and to come inside LOL

Keywords
dogcharliefungichristchurchnewzealandmediationearroocolliekelpie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket