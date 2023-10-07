Pets in Love





Oct 6, 2023





Cried and Collapsed on street, he begged passersby for help but it was too late

Credit to: kopugundostlari

Follow and support them at: Ig/kopugundostlari

Dragging his body miserably every day, the dog begged for help but no one stopped. A lot of people passed by this dog but no one bothered to stop with him. Everyone left this weak body on the street without care. The rescue team captured this heartbreaking moment! It's like a condemnation of humanity. Can't walk, can't run, even standing is difficult. This is definitely the result of an accident or being beaten.

Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR9pJCQRCUM