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The Wonders of Stinging Nettle (Urtica Dioica)
Stinging nettles are absolute wonders: packed with iron, vitamins & minerals, they reduce inflammation, boost energy, and make a delicious tea once you tame the sting. Nature’s powerhouse hiding in plain sight! #Nettles #HerbalMedicine
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