BEYOND THE RESET

3D Epix Inc., March 2, 2023
A 3D animated short film about not too distant but a dystopian future. It speculates on the potential consequences of the infamous Great Reset, medical tyranny, woke culture, and green agenda. Everything, that World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning for humanity.
Spoiler: you will get to see an animated Klaus Schwab.
All Rights Reserved 3D Epix 2023 ©
My Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-750647
If you'd like to support my work, you can become my Patron at https://patreon.com/3depix
