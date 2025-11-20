BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Former Gun Carrying IRS Special Agent Exposes MASSIVE RIP-OFF of American People: Attack & Acquittal
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • 2 days ago

In this final installment of this 3 part series, we in order to retaliate, silence and punish Banister for exposing IRS crimes, IRS and the DOJ tried to silence Banister by charging Banister with phony tax crimes in 2004. See how the trial jury found that not only Banister was innocent, but the Government had no case against Banister whatsoever.

After this blow back on IRS’ face, IRS tried to go after Banister again in 2010, but decided that the risk of loosing was to much for the IRS to bear and left Banister alone.

Visit FreedomLawSchool.org to learn more about The 7 Steps to Freedom.


Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-41031 exchange
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy