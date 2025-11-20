Former Gun Carrying IRS Special Agent Exposes MASSIVE RIP-OFF of American People: Attack & Acquittal

In this final installment of this 3 part series, we in order to retaliate, silence and punish Banister for exposing IRS crimes, IRS and the DOJ tried to silence Banister by charging Banister with phony tax crimes in 2004. See how the trial jury found that not only Banister was innocent, but the Government had no case against Banister whatsoever.

After this blow back on IRS’ face, IRS tried to go after Banister again in 2010, but decided that the risk of loosing was to much for the IRS to bear and left Banister alone.

