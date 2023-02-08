https://gettr.com/post/p27ldtq1e9e
2023.02.07 The U.S. Congress needs to know how two 20-year prosecutors became lawyers and how they came to threaten us, and must find out what happened to the PAG case and how it was able to ban Sam, Jane and others fellow fighters from legally protesting by extraordinary ways.
美国国会需要知道两个有20年工作经验的检察官是如何成为律师的，以及他们是如何来威胁我们的，必须弄清楚PAG案件发生了什么，以及它是如何通过非常规的方式禁止山姆、往后余生和其他战友们的合法抗议活动的。
