China Pushes For Anal Swab Test Covid-19 Hoax

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- Theodore Dalrymple
Just like with the Lockdowns in Wuhan by the CCP, the western NWO Governments will undoubtedly follow this insanity, as will most of their order-following sheeple. Probably why there is OFFICIAL doubt now allowed to be cast on PCR tests, they had this humiliation waiting in the wings. I hope I am wrong....
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/E1vjUL2SBIX6/
MaxResistance