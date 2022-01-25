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I Got Myocarditis After the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine - Adrienne Eskins
Covid Vaccine Adverse Reaction
Covid Vaccine Adverse Reaction
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3454 views • January 25, 2022

Welcome to CVAR, a #Covid-Vaccine-Adverse-Reactions podcast where vaccine-injured share resources and hope without censorship. Each brave guest provides insight into their journey so we can learn more about the symptoms they experience. Today, Adrienne Eskins shares her experience taking the Covid-19 vaccine and the myocarditis that developed shortly after receiving her 2nd shot. We go over her symptoms and what we can learn from her experience navigating the medical terrain to address her adverse reactions. Watch the video presentation here: https://rumble.com/covidvaccineadversereactions https://www.bitchute.com/covidvaccineadversereactions/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/covidvaccineadversereactions https://odysee.com/@covidvaccineadversereactions:9 Podcast audio version: https://anchor.fm/covidvaxadversereactions To follow her developing journey: https://www.instagram.com/addyeskins/ For more information about the #Defeat-the-Mandates-DC march on Jan. 23, 2022 at Washington DC, USA: https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/ ALL Covid-19 vaccine-injured in the USA need to file a claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which includes COVID-19 vaccines. If you have a family member who died in the hospital and was administered Remdesivir/ventilator as part of the Covid-19 protocol, you also can submit a claim. You have 1-year to submit your claim. You must include 1) 1-year of medical records PRIOR to your CV-19 vaccination date or Remdesivir-related death, AND 2) all your medical bills. For more information about CICP, contact 1-855-266-2427 (CICP) or [email protected]. For information: https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/filing-benefits https://injurycompensation.hrsa.gov/DICPSubmit/ https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data If you're in the UK/England, please make a vaccine-injury claim here: https://www.gov.uk/vaccine-damage-payment Support H.R.3655 - Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2021 by reaching out to your state representative. Text: RESIST to 50409. Tell your U.S. representative to include COVID-19 vaccine-injures into the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and other related compensation programs. https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3655/text?r=87&s=1 https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative For more information: https://merkabachakras.com/pages/cvar-podcast Theme music, "Innovative Approach" copyrighted by the composer, Pavel Yudin, and authorized by: https://www.premiumbeat.com/ Covid Injection DETOX Protocol Suggestions: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/covid-injection-detox-protocols/ #COVID19, #COVIDVaccineAdverseReactions, #AdrienneEskins

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social credit systemvaccine passports mandatesmoderna covid-19 vaccine injury
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