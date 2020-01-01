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HUMANITY vs INSANITY #101 HPV & the Push for Mandatory Vaccination (MIRRORED)
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232 views • January 01, 2020
HUMANITY vs INSANITY #101 HPV & the Push for Mandatory Vaccination (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ian R Crane at:-
https://youtu.be/x7iJF7a2NHE
Dr Graham Downing & Anna Watson join Ian R Crane on this edition of HUMANITY vs INSANITY to discuss :
HPV and the Corporatist Agenda to maximise Revenue Opportunities by bribing National Governments to legislate for Mandatory Vaccination.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ian R Crane at:-
https://youtu.be/x7iJF7a2NHE
Dr Graham Downing & Anna Watson join Ian R Crane on this edition of HUMANITY vs INSANITY to discuss :
HPV and the Corporatist Agenda to maximise Revenue Opportunities by bribing National Governments to legislate for Mandatory Vaccination.
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