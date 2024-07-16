TV star dies after "miracle" CANCER treatment

Jan 30, 2024 - Shannen Doherty shares an update on her cancer treatment - #abcnews #shannendoherty #gma

The "Beverly Hills 90210" alum said she started a new treatment to help with her stage 4 cancer diagnosis, calling it a "miracle."

Jul 15, 2024 - Shannen Doherty dies at 53 after breast cancer battle -

"The actress, known for her roles in "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Charmed," died at 53 after fighting breast cancer for nearly a decade."

What is Iatrogenesis?

The side effects and risks associated with the medical intervention are called iatrogenesis. These side effects are also called adverse drug reactions (ADRs). Iatrogenesis is composed of two Greek words, “iatros,” which means physicians and “genesis,” which means origin. Hence, iatrogenic ailments are those where doctors, drugs, diagnostics, hospitals, and other medical institutions act as “pathogens” or “sickening agents.”[1] According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “Iatrogenesis is any noxious, unintended, and undesired effect of a drug, which occurs at doses used in humans for prophylaxis, diagnosis, or therapy.”[2] The Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations defines an ADR as an undesired effect of a medication that either increases toxicity, decreases desired therapeutic effect, or both.[3] The WHO defined iatrogenesis does not give a clear picture of ADRs. This definition does not include in it the therapeutic failures, intentional and accidental poisoning, drug abuse, incorrect drug administration, and noncompliance.[4] This definition also tends to underestimate ADRs and incidences such as diagnostic procedures which include mechanical and radiological procedures, the therapeutic regimen which includes drugs, surgery, and invasive procedures, hospitalization and treating doctor himself/herself is also not accounted for. That too can cause iatrogenic effects.[3,5,6]

