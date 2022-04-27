© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the Revelation: Bible Verse About Man-Made Climate Change
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • April 27, 2022
For years I was a man-made climate change denier and the church leaders I listened to generally supported that mindset, however, when I saw a video connecting this prophecy verse with man-made climate change my mind was changed.
For more information, click here to watch a longer video called: "The Bigger Picture: China, Climate Change, and The Fall of the American Empire": http://bit.ly/3BigPicture
For inquiries email [email protected]
For more information, click here to watch a longer video called: "The Bigger Picture: China, Climate Change, and The Fall of the American Empire": http://bit.ly/3BigPicture
For inquiries email [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.