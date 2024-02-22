Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How To Take The Dog's Guard Down I Before & After Ep 94
channel image
High Hopes
3061 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
87 views
Published 15 hours ago

Kritter Klub


Feb 21, 2024


*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*


Jindol and Jinsoon are the dogs that Butler takes care of with his wife. However, after his wife died and he had to move to the other house, the dogs didn't follow him for a certain reason. He tried his best to take them home but despite his effort, he wasn't successful due to the dog's wariness. Could the dogs safely be rescued and open up their hearts to the Butler again?


 More videos about ‘Before & After Makeover 💈’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...


#Kritterklub #dog #dogvideo #beforeandafter


Be part of Kritter Klub

 On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/

 On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/

 On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO5Z-gjPlOI

Keywords
dogtrainingbeforeafterguardkritter klubwariness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket