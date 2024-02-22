How To Take The Dog's Guard Down I Before & After Ep 94

Kritter Klub





Jindol and Jinsoon are the dogs that Butler takes care of with his wife. However, after his wife died and he had to move to the other house, the dogs didn't follow him for a certain reason. He tried his best to take them home but despite his effort, he wasn't successful due to the dog's wariness. Could the dogs safely be rescued and open up their hearts to the Butler again?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO5Z-gjPlOI