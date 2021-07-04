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GODcoin - The New World Currency is Here
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153 views • July 04, 2021
GODcoin is the official currency of Lord RayEl. Lord RayEl is Christ, the Messiah who has returned according to the Abrahamic Religions. He has come to rule the world, and restore peace and prosperity. Lord RayEl chose a cryptocurrency as the monetary instrument of his new global order and has authorized the release of GODcoin. The world’s economy will be united under this single currency, which will be stable once it is backed by physical gold and silver.
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