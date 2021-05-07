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IT’S THIS SUMMER OR NEVER
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60 views • May 07, 2021
SOURCE:
Mark Devlin
55.5K subscribers
One person cannot change the world - but they can be an essential part of the process that does.
With this in mind, the next few weeks offers the best, and possibly last chance we will collectively get to put down the tyranny and Evil that threatens us all, and to take our rights and freedoms back.
If not now, then when?
The Freedom Education UK site:
www.freedomeducation.uk
Freedom Education UK on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/freed...
Freedom Education UK on Telegram:
https://t.me/freedomeducationuk
The No More Lockdowns UK site:
nomorelockdowns.uk
Sizes for the I Do Not Consent T-shirts as follows:
S-34/36", M-38/40", L-42/44", XL-46/48"
To order, please e-mail [email protected]
To request a batch of the new resource leaflets to distribute within the UK, please e-mail:
[email protected]
To order a copy of the Musical Truth 1 audiobook, please e-mail:
[email protected]
Mark Devlin
55.5K subscribers
One person cannot change the world - but they can be an essential part of the process that does.
With this in mind, the next few weeks offers the best, and possibly last chance we will collectively get to put down the tyranny and Evil that threatens us all, and to take our rights and freedoms back.
If not now, then when?
The Freedom Education UK site:
www.freedomeducation.uk
Freedom Education UK on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/freed...
Freedom Education UK on Telegram:
https://t.me/freedomeducationuk
The No More Lockdowns UK site:
nomorelockdowns.uk
Sizes for the I Do Not Consent T-shirts as follows:
S-34/36", M-38/40", L-42/44", XL-46/48"
To order, please e-mail [email protected]
To request a batch of the new resource leaflets to distribute within the UK, please e-mail:
[email protected]
To order a copy of the Musical Truth 1 audiobook, please e-mail:
[email protected]
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