Decentralize.TV - Episode 16 – Sep 26, 2023 – Robert Kiyosaki reveals powerful strategies for decentralizing away from BANKS and FIAT CURRENCY
DecentralizeTV
Published 17 hours ago

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki joins Decentralize TV to warn about the coming collapse of pensions and fiat currencies, along with powerful strategies for moving away from the broken banking system and getting into REAL assets (gold, silver, oil, commodities, etc.). “Personally, I don't trust anything you can print,” says Kiyosaki. Holding up a dollar bill, he says, “This is toilet paper. One day it will be worth less than toilet paper.” Adams adds, “The system is engineered to screw you!” Learn more from Robert Kiyosaki at RichDad.com

