Earth is a PRISON PLANET and the PRISONERS Will be SET FREE

Are we living on a prison planet? Yes we are! Does the Bible have anything to say about this? Answer is yes once again. From birth to death we are imprisoned in a life that should not be. This is not the life that the Father in heaven originally planned for us. We are to overcome everything that devil has thrown at us along with his world governments. We are overthrown the devil's headship over the earth and destroy his entire kingdom of darkness by spiritual arms.
You can email me at [email protected]
You can also go to my YouTube channel for ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will leave a link to make it easier to get there
https://youtu.be/ndXyRa6ScKc?si=Pvu72hSKFDKNparF I also recommend you go to the warning website which was written by passed away old friend of mine at larrygmeguiar2.com
