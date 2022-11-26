11/25/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP has long been planning to implement a planned economy in order to keep enslaving 99% of Chinese people; besides attempting to defeat the U.S. dollar through controlling the oil supply in the Middle East, the CCP pins its biggest hope on the COVID vaccine disaster, wishing that the vaccine disaster would help it destroy the U.S. and the West, and then enable it to rule the world en
