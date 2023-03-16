[Dec 9, 2015] Flat Horizons at High Altitudes (819 views on YouTube) [cptmang]

This is a short segment from an interview done with me by John and Mark regarding how the horizon always seems to look flat when it goes across the center of the camera's lens (even at altitudes as high as 161.6 miles).





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy