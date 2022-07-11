DIANE PFISTER IS INTERVIEWED ABOUT HER RECENTLY RELEASED BOOK, "GRACED"

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"Graced", the newly released book by Diane Pfister (Amazon) is an exploration of ancient healing cultures that have been revived in the twenty-first century with the application of technological advances.

Hear the backstory behind this amazing book that reveals hidden knowledge about ancient healing modalities.

This interview by healer and podcaster, Grethe Frome Bjørn, explores how we have been misguided by BIG HARMA and now can reinvent the healing modalities of the past by adding technical knowledge from the present. Hit the link to see more:

https://www.amazon.com/GRACED-Ancient-Practices-Birthed-Approach/dp/B09PMH3TNN/ref=sr_1_1?crid=36VSR51JC5YZB&keywords=graced+diane+pfister&qid=1648564971&sprefix=graced+diane+pfister,aps,71&sr=8-1

