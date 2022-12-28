Shaking quaking, Purge the Church, Prophecy

Prophetic Word/ Poetry, given on 2022-12-26





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-poetry-2022-12-26-shake-quake-purge-church/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski