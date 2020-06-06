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Intellivision Snafu - Games That Are Coming To The Amico!
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2 views • June 06, 2020
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In this video Sara and I play Intellivision Snafu. In the game the players takes control of a snake whose goal is to either a) surround the opposing snakes so that they have nowhere else to go or b) bite the tail of the opposing snake. This game is fun, and the vintage game music used in it is among the most catchy and memorable for the system. A new version is planned for the Amico, although it has been retitled Snafoo.
In this video Sara and I play Intellivision Snafu. In the game the players takes control of a snake whose goal is to either a) surround the opposing snakes so that they have nowhere else to go or b) bite the tail of the opposing snake. This game is fun, and the vintage game music used in it is among the most catchy and memorable for the system. A new version is planned for the Amico, although it has been retitled Snafoo.
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