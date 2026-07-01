CHRISTIANITY IS NOT THE ORIGINAL FAITH: 'the covenants & promises' Part 3

JESUS WAS NOT A JEW! Read the bible in a 1st century context, compare the N.T. scriptures to where they are found in the Old and you will find we are 'the lost sheep of the House of Israel' EXACTLY AS Messiah said in Math 15:24...

"I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel", either this is an absolute statement of truth or Christ is a liar. I would put it to you, we have been lied to by 'religion' and...

THERE IS NO RELIGION IN THE BIBLE! The false prophet is the religion of Christianity and it lies!

Using ALL scripture confirms the oldest theological deception, it can be easily proven from the N.T. that Christianity is a post 1st century religion, and NOT the covenant house-hold of God.

Who were the original disciples, Apostles and Messiah? They were not Catholics, they were not Protestants, nor were they Jews of Judaism, they were and still are.... The covenant House of Israel and House of Judah was not cast away!

We have been lied to by the false prophet! 'the lamb-like beast with 2 horns' found in Rev 13:11 "And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon". The devil, the dragon is a liar, he is the father of all lies.

See part 1 video for a better context to our true identity in Messiah

How I found Moses exodus calendar hidden in the Gospels & Acts 20-23: Christianity has never known it, Jews have never used it! Romes week was never used in the bible

The Qodesh Calendar E-book 1: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

There is no religion in the bible: Christianity is easily proven not the original faith: PDF

https://drive.proton.me/urls/QA8EH30DQG#sXg1y21MR3FN